Puja Kapur joins PPM as VP of West Region

 By Pacific Program Management

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the addition of Puja Kapur to its growing leadership team. Puja will report directly to the Chief Customer Solutions Officer, Mark Wanic, to expand and deepen new and existing customer relationships.

As the Vice President for the West Region, Puja has full P&L responsibility for the region and will be responsible for the sales execution of short-and long-term pipelines. In alignment with the firm's comprehensive national sales strategy, Puja will bring focus and vision to the opportunities and client relationships in some of the fastest-growing municipalities.


