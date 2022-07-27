Janiel Eggleston, a seasoned accounting and finance expert, joins PPM as CFO

 By Pacific Program Management

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) added Janiel Eggleston, a seasoned accounting and finance expert, to its executive leadership team.

A Seattle native, Eggleston graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Accounting and Business Management and has built an illustrious career over more than 20 years leading financial strategy for leading high-tech, retail, and health care firms as both an internal finance director and a consultant. Working with large public entities and private equity-backed and early-stage companies, Eggleston is adept at managing fast-growing firms like PPM.

