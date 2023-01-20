Pacific Program Management promotes Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region

Pacific Program Management promotes Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region

 By Pacific Program Management

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced the promotion of Sandra Yencho to Vice President, East Region, leading the company's business strategy and client relationships for the region. She will work closely with Mark Wanic, PPM's Chief Officer of Client Solutions, to bring focus and vision to the opportunities and client relationships in cities across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest in alignment with PPM's expansion strategy across the U.S. and Canada.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.