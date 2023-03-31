SEATTLE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) today announced a new partnership with Seattle-based radio station KEXP. Titled Live at the Laser Dome: KEXP DJ in Residence, the partnership includes a DJ residency program through which KEXP DJs will create unique musical laser experiences in PacSci's Laser Dome. The program kicks off on Wednesday, April 5 with DJ Yaddy.


