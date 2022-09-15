New partnership will empower Sam's Club Members to better discover the brands and products they like most
SEATTLE and BENTONVILLE, Ark., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a leading enterprise software suite for brands, sellers and agencies to manage their eCommerce business, today announced a partnership and first-to-market API integration with Sam's Club Members Access Platform (Sam's Club MAP). Through this partnership, Sam's Club MAP Advertisers will have access to search and sponsored product ads via Pacvue, enabling brands to better reach and engage with Sam's Club members at the right moment of discovery and purchase.
Sam's Club MAP is the access and ads program for Sam's Club, a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Launched in June of this year, Sam's Club MAP is dedicated to providing members with a shopping experience that is easy, convenient and personalized. Sam's Club MAP's additive ads experiences provide agencies, ad tech platforms, suppliers and marketers with the tools, experiences and opportunities to help members discover new products at the time they need and want them.
"At Sam's Club, we know our members and we know our curated assortment of items. We know how to predict what our members want and need with great precision. With Sam's Club MAP, we are building partnerships and ads experiences that are additive to our member's experience," said Austin Leonard, head of sales for the Sam's Club Member Access Platform. "Search is such a key part of the member shopping experience, and through this first-to-market partnership with Pacvue, we are able to extend this member-centric experience to our brand partners as we continue on our mission to make our self-service platform and sponsored product advertisements easy to buy, easy to sell and easy to operate."
Built by eCommerce veterans and supported by an expert team of practitioners dedicated to guiding eCommerce advertisers through new ad strategies, Pacvue is uniquely positioned to help brands personalize and effectively engage with members through Sam's Club MAP.
"Sam's Club MAP is dedicated to putting members first, and Pacvue is providing brands with the insights and tools they need to make this happen," said Melissa Burdick, co-founder and president of Pacvue. "This unique partnership will help Sam's Club Members better discover the brands and products they like most while providing Sam's Club MAP and their brand partners with deep, actionable insights into improving the shopping experience for millions of existing and future Sam's Club Members."
About Pacvue
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise suite for brands, sellers and agencies to manage their eCommerce business. Combining the power of holistic performance data with the tools needed to take recommended actions, eCommerce teams use Pacvue to programmatically manage their campaigns on Amazon, Walmart, Kroger and other marketplaces in order to lower costs, grow share of voice and increase sales. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue is the leader in competitive insights, flexible reporting and intelligent automation and is consistently first-to-market, empowering teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
About Sam's Club
Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets.
To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
About Sam's Club Member Access Platform
At Sam's Club, we are member obsessed. We lead with this obsession by offering a curated assortment of high-quality products at an incredible value. We lead with this obsession by providing our members with a muti-touchpoint experience, whether they are shopping our Clubs, on SamsClub.com, in-app, or with Curbside Pickup and Delivery. We lead with this obsession every day.
We know our members want a shopping experience that is easy, convenient, and personalized. And we know that our agencies, ad tech platforms, suppliers, and marketers want to reach our members efficiently and effectively. With MAP [Member Access Platform], our journey starts with our members. Next, we create and give partners experiences, tools, and opportunities that help members discover new products at the time they need and want them.
MAP's mission is to provide the most valuable and additive ads experience to our members. It's our member-first approach that differentiates us, along with the combination of our platform, our products, our people, our processes, and our first-party data.
We are member-obsessed. We are associate-inspired. We are partner-focused.
