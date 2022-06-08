Pacvue today announced that it has partnered with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, to expand access to on-site advertising.
SEATTLE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pacvue, a marketplace advertising platform, today announced that it has partnered with Albertsons Media Collective, the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, to expand access to on-site advertising. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) advertisers and their agencies can now leverage Pacvue to create, execute and manage sponsored product advertising campaigns on Albertsons Cos. Retail Media Network, powered by the CitrusAd open API which connects Pacvue to the Albertsons Cos. eCommerce sites.
Pacvue clients can now expand their advertising to this new retail media network while continuing to rely on Pacvue to holistically manage their campaigns across all retail media networks with consistent performance data, flexible reporting, and smart optimizations.
"We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons Media Collective and expand the availability of retail media on this high-demand channel to our clients," said Melissa Burdick, President of Pacvue. "Together with CitrusAd, we're offering the scale, coverage, and unified technology that advertisers need to compete in omnichannel retail."
With over 100 million shoppers across the country, including more than 2,200 store locations and approximately 30 million members of Albertsons for U™ loyalty program, media placements on Albertsons Cos. owned properties allow advertisers to reach more consumers through omnichannel retail. Now, advertisers can access the same inventory with the software provider of their choice.
"We are continuously looking for ways to grow and enhance our media network so our customers can engage with the food and brands they love. Through this new partnership with Pacvue, we are giving even more brands the opportunity to connect with more customers with relevant and inspiring content," said Kristi Argyilan, SVP of Retail Media at Albertsons Cos.
Built by eCommerce veterans and supported by an expert team of practitioners dedicated to guiding eCommerce advertisers through new ad strategies, Pacvue is uniquely positioned to help brands leverage the opportunities of Albertsons Cos. online media. The Pacvue Advertising platform includes AI-powered automation tools, fully customized reporting, and competitive intelligence to help brands compete and win.
About Pacvue:
Headquartered in Seattle, Pacvue is the enterprise software suite for eCommerce advertising, sales, and intelligence. Combining end-to-end retail data with the tools needed to take recommended actions, brands and sellers use Pacvue to grow their business across Albertsons, Amazon, Walmart, and other marketplaces, in order to optimize the digital shelf, increase sales and grow market share. Supported by the expertise of eCommerce veterans, Pacvue empowers teams to win in the future of eCommerce. For more information, visit http://www.Pacvue.com.
About Albertsons Media Collective:
Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, the second-largest grocery chain in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,278 locations across 35 states. We partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, through the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to highly targeted marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our customers.
About Albertsons Companies:
Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.
