 By The Project to Accelerate New Treatments for Tuberculosis, Evotec SE, GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., TB Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, About Bedaquiline, Delamanid (Deltyba)

Public-private collaboration to evaluate five antimicrobial agents across two combination regimens for treating both drug-susceptible and drug-resistant forms of TB with shorter treatment durations

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Project to Accelerate New Treatments for Tuberculosis (PAN-TB) collaboration announced today the execution of a joint development agreement (JDA) supporting the progression of two investigational tuberculosis (TB) combination treatment regimens into phase 2 clinical development. The collaboration will evaluate whether the novel regimens, which combine registered products and new chemical entities (NCEs), can effectively treat all forms of active pulmonary TB using substantially shorter treatment durations than existing drug regimens, with the goal of identifying a regimen suitable for phase 3 development.

