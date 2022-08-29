TRIPLE PEPP SUPERFAN EVAN ARNOLD IS IN FOR THE SURPRISE OF A LIFETIME

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is thrilled to announce the return of the Triple Pepp Pizza nationwide starting today. The beloved pizza originally launched in 2020 and was so successful that it's back again for a limited time from August 29 through October 16, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.