One of the world's largest e-paper passenger information display deployments kicks off as the greatest footballers from 32 nations compete in the 2022 World Cup
LONDON, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Papercast® e-paper displays provide real-time passenger information and wayfinding as part of critical infrastructure to transport the anticipated 1.5 million visitors between eight state-of-the-art stadiums across five cities in Qatar.
The contract is believed to be one of the largest single e-paper deployments in the world, as the state invests heavily in an estimated $220bn infrastructure programme as part of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and driven by preparations for the World Cup Qatar 2022™.
Featuring E Ink screen technology, Papercast was selected to supply 23" e-paper displays following a thorough competitive tendering process and extensive trial period in the extreme climactic conditions of Qatar.
Qatar's mass public transport system – which comprises metro, tram and bus services – will help fans and tournament organisers to travel seamlessly between stadiums, hotels and tourist attractions. The provision of live wayfinding and travel information on digital displays is crucial in facilitating passenger flow, and the preference for e-paper technology supports the tournament's sustainability strategy – to build a sustainable legacy that contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.
Robert Bicket, CEO at Papercast: "We are thrilled to be part of the most followed sporting event in the world and an exciting time for Qatar as it works to build the foundations for future growth. We celebrate our largest contracted order to date, and the fact that our e-paper displays were selected to meet the rigorous requirements and challenges that a project of this calibre demands."
Papercast is the leading global provider of battery and solar powered e-paper passenger information displays. The company leverages its strength as a technology innovator to continually push the limits of its proprietary hardware and software, while incorporating components from category leaders where it makes sense – such as the electronic paper screens from inventor E Ink. Perfect for outdoor signage due to its excellent sunlight visibility, Papercast displays can withstand extreme temperatures and can operate on solar powered batteries due to its industry leading power efficiency. Completely stand-alone, the displays can be easily installed 'off-the-grid' within hours.
Papercast's next generation bus stop passenger information solution uses wireless solar powered e-paper displays, with a comprehensive Content Management System developed exclusively for public transport needs. The platform enables transport providers to effortlessly keep passengers informed on real-time and advance service information at bus stops in a clear and user-friendly format.
