With 102 freshly signed deals and over 40% year-over-year growth, Entrepreneur Magazine's No. 1 bakery/cafe brand is poised to meet, if not exceed, its goal of 33 units opened in 2022, expanding to Florida, Hawaii, Maryland and more.

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide including 110 in the United States, has seen significant growth in the first half of 2022. After a strong first half of the year, with a total of 102 new franchise agreements signed, the brand is continuing its expansion with the signing of a single-unit agreement to grow in Bellevue.

