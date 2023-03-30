Northwest Pipe Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Northwest Pipe Company)

 By Northwest Pipe Company

New technology expands Company's stormwater and wastewater solutions.

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkUSA, a Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq: NWPX), a leading manufacturer of water-related infrastructure, is now a major distributor of a stormwater diversion system used in wash pads and outdoor pavement areas. The Fox Environmental Diversion Systems automatically divert the 'first flush' of rain or wash water from a wash bay or pad for treatment before it enters a storm drain network.


