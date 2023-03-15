With PathPay Insured, once an agent sets up their profile and is ready to bind an account, they automatically receive a payment link to share directly with insureds to complete payment. The account will not bind until payment is received. Clients have the option to pay their premium in full or in installments, depending on their preference, and PathPay features built-in reminders to help insureds remit payment on time and avoid policy cancellation.

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pathpoint, the digital, modern wholesaler where insurance agents can get bindable small commercial E&S quotes in minutes, today launches PathPay, a new, streamlined platform that will save agents hours of work currently spent on collecting, processing, and tracking payments.


