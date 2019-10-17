DENVER (AP) — Reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee in a pileup near the goal line before his Kansas City teammates rallied around their fallen superstar for a 30-6 thrashing of Denver on Thursday night.
Backup Matt Moore threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs (5-2) had nine sacks, gave up a season-low 71 yards rushing and snapped a two-game skid in beating the Broncos (2-5) for the eighth straight time.
His balky left ankle heavily taped, Mahomes completed 10 of 11 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown before he got hurt on a successful sneak on fourth-and-inches at the Denver 5 early in the second quarter.
One by one, players peeled off the pile but when Mahomes didn’t get up, the stadium grew quiet, Broncos players knelt and some Chiefs stormed away in aguish as their quarterback ripped off his helmet and covered his face.
As players milled about nervously, the Chiefs’ medical personnel appeared to pop Mahomes’ right knee back in place before he was helped from the field and taken into the locker room. The Chiefs announced minutes later that Mahomes had a knee injury and wouldn’t return.
The Broncos had won two straight after a winless September and were hoping to turn the AFC West upside down by handling the Chiefs their third straight loss.
Coming in, the Chiefs were ranked 24th in the league with 11 sacks and they’d allowed an average of 190 yards rushing over their previous four games.
But the Chiefs sacked Joe Flacco a career-high eight times, drew three holding flags on grabby left tackle Garett Bolles, held Denver to 1-of-13 on third downs and benefited from Denver’s poor special teams play and curious calls by coach Vic Fangio that backfired spectacularly.
GOLF
￼ JEJU ISLAND, South Korea — Jason Day’s attempt to impress International team captain Ernie Els for a spot at the Presidents Cup took a positive turn on Thursday when the Australian shot a 6-under 66 to sit two strokes off the lead after the opening round of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges.
In the first event of a three-tournament PGA Tour swing through Asia, Byeong Hun An took the lead with a 64 with Joaquin Niemann a stroke behind in second. Day was alone in third place.
Day is hoping Els will chose him as a captain’s pick for the International team against the Tiger Woods-captained U.S. team in December at Royal Melbourne.
“Overall, it’s a great start,” Day said. “I’m excited for the rest of the week.”
He said before his first round that he was still hoping for a Presidents Cup spot.
“It is certainly disappointing not to make the team on my own merits. But it is a reminder that nothing is given to you in this game,” Day said.
“I certainly want to be on the team and believe I can be an asset to the Internationals. Being in my home country certainly gives me an edge and I’ve had some success on the sand-belt (courses) and Royal Melbourne in the past.”
￼ Nasa Hataoka birdied three of the final six holes for a 5-under 67 and a share of the first-round lead with Amy Yang on Thursday in the Buick LPGA Shanghai, the first of four straight events in Asia.
Hataoka won the Kia Classic in California in March and has finished in the top seven in her last events on the LPGA and JLPGA circuits, winning JLPGA majors at the Japan LPGA Championship Konica Minolta Cup and Japan Women’s Open.
TENNIS
￼ MOSCOW — Top-seeded Elina Svitolina lost her opening match at the Kremlin Cup on Thursday after having been a break up in the deciding set.
Veronika Kudermetova beat the fourth-ranked Svitolina, who had a first-round bye, 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 in their second-round match to set up a quarterfinal with Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
Also Thursday, second-seeded Kiki Bertens continued her push to reach the season-ending WTA Finals by beating Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Both Bertens and Belinda Bencic can take the last WTA Finals spot from Serena Williams if they reach the final in Moscow, where they are in the same half of the draw.
￼ Defending champion Julia Goerges of Germany came from a set down to beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Thursday in the second round of the Luxembourg Open.
The second-seeded Goerges double-faulted to be broken in the final game of the first set but then broke for a 4-3 lead in the second before leveling the match. In the decider, it was Cirstea’s turn to double-fault on break point to hand Goerges a 5-4 lead. The German then saved two break points in the next game before converting her second match point.
In the quarterfinals, Goerges will face Olympic champion Monica Puig, after the Puerto Rican outlasted Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in match that lasted 2 hours, 50 minutes.
