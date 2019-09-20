FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct — the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade.
The defending Super Bowl champions announced the move in a statement emailed to reporters, three minutes after Brown posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt."
Already facing a civil suit claiming that he raped a former trainer, Brown was accused in a Sports Illustrated story published on Monday of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He has denied both allegations.
But the Patriots cut ties with the four-time All-Pro after just one game.
The statement attributed to "a Patriots spokesperson" said, in its entirety: "The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."
n JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't giving up on disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey.
The Jags would prefer to keep their star cornerback after several days of trade talks with other NFL teams, according to a person close to the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because details of trade talks have not been publicly discussed. The decision came amid a much-needed, 20-7 victory over Tennessee.
n CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers will be counting on second-year quarterback Kyle Allen to help them climb out of an 0-2 hole to start the season.
Allen was named Carolina's starter for Sunday's game at Arizona after Cam Newton was ruled out with a mid-foot sprain. It will be the second career start for Allen, an Arizona native.
n NEW YORK — The NFL has banned any on-field pyrotechnics and "flame effects" at any league or team events, including games, in the wake of an incident at last Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium.
A league spokesman said the matter was being reviewed and the prohibition would last at least through the review.
n Pittsburgh running back Franco Harris' scoop of a deflected pass and subsequent run for the winning touchdown in a 1972 playoff victory against Oakland — forever known as the "Immaculate Reception" — has been voted the greatest play in NFL history.
A nationwide panel of 68 media members chose the Immaculate Reception as the top play with 3,270 points and 39 first-place votes. Second in the balloting was Dwight Clark's TD catch from Joe Montana that lifted San Francisco past Dallas to win the 1981 NFC championship.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n CHENEY — Eastern Washington University has received the largest individual donation in school history, a $5 million gift aimed at renovating its football stadium.
The donation came from businessman Jack Gillingham of Cheney. Gillingham called it a rallying cry intended to spur more gifts toward the $25 million project.
The university's board approved the project earlier this month, but all the money must be privately raised because the school is prohibited from using state funds or student fees on athletic facilities.
n COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and running back for the Detroit Lions, died Friday. He was 85.
He died in Tampa, Florida, his longtime home, the university said.
AUTO RACING
n RICHMOND, Va. — Brad Keselowski has won the pole for Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Keselowski earned his second career pole at Richmond and the 17th of his career with a lap at 127.185 miles per hour. It will be his 16th top-10 start in 28 races this year.
GOLF
n JACKSON, Miss. — Byeong Hun An finished off a 6-under 66 in the morning and posted another 66 on Friday afternoon to end his long day atop the leaderboard in the storm-delayed Sanderson Farms Championship.
An was at 12-under 132 and had a two-shot lead over a group that included J.T. Poston and Tom Hoge.
n SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Kirk Triplett shot a 4-under 66 in windy conditions Friday to take a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Sanford International.
Triplett, a winner in March at the Hoag Classic for his seventh PGA Tour Champions title, entered 10th in the Charles Schwab Cup money standings.
BASEBALL
n NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is being investigated for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend at home this week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday.
The person spoke under condition of anonymity because no details have been authorized during the probe by Major League Baseball.
Germán was put on administrative leave Thursday under MLB's domestic violence policy.
n MIAMI — Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez has rejoined the team following a heart procedure that caused him to a miss a three-game series at St. Louis.
The 54-year-old was back in the dugout Friday, four days after a cardiac catheterization.
BASKETBALL
n The NBA's board of governors was unanimous Friday in its approval of a plan to stiffen potential penalties for tampering with players and employees under contract with other clubs, hoping for increased compliance in existing league rules.
Fines of up to $10 million are now possible in the most egregious situations, along with forfeiture of draft picks, suspensions of executives and voiding of contracts when rule breaking is found — significant enough threats, the league hopes, to end any notion of teams entering into deals with free agents before rules allow.
