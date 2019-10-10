FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Under coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have made a habit of besting young quarterbacks.
They can add Giants rookie Daniel Jones to that list.
Tom Brady had two touchdown runs and moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list as New England pulled away for a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.
The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced four turnovers, including a fumble return for a score, to move to 6-0 for the first time since time since 2015.
Brady finished 31 of 41 for 334 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman had his second straight 100-yard receiving game, catching nine passes for 113 yards. Jones had three interceptions on the night, finishing 15 of 31 for 161 yards.
New England has now won 19 straight games against a first or second-year quarterback, the longest such streak in NFL history.
“It was kind of an odd game, anytime you get three scores in the game that are non-offensive touchdowns,” Belichick said. “That’s kind of a season’s worth and it all happened in one game.”
The Patriots did it without running back Rex Burkhead, who missed his second straight game with a foot injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett was inactive with a hamstring issue. During the game, receiver Josh Gordon injured his left knee trying to make a tackle after a fumble recovery.
“Guys just kind of filled in,” Brady said. “We knew we weren’t gonna have Phillip tonight. ... Then Josh got hurt. Just kind of dealing with kind of what everyone else deals with this time of year. Lots of injuries and attrition and so forth. But was a good win.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
￼ HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A Florida man working for a former NFL agent has been barred from several North Carolina university campuses after pleading guilty to violating the state’s sports agent law nearly a decade ago.
Willie James Barley Jr., 35, was indicted in September 2013 on four felony counts of athlete-agent inducement for providing improper cash and travel benefits to former Tar Heels football player Robert Quinn. Those charges were tied to the eventual NFL first-round draft pick’s trip to Florida in May 2010.
Prosecutor W. Scott Harkey said Thursday that U.S. marshals had to retrieve Barley from Florida for Wednesday’s hearing in Orange County, where Barley pleaded guilty to one count of inducement and failure to appear in court.
Barley received 18 months of supervised probation and a suspended jail sentence of 12 to 25 months, while the remaining three inducement charges were dismissed.
Probation terms bar him from multiple universities in the state’s Triangle region: UNC in Chapel Hill; Duke and North Carolina Central in Durham; and North Carolina State, St. Augustine’s and Shaw in Raleigh. He is also barred from representing himself as an agent or offering money to any college or high school athlete.
TENNIS
￼ SHANGHAI — Roger Federer saved five set points in the first set as he scrambled to a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over 13th-seeded David Goffin on Thursday and advanced to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Federer holds a 10-1 winning record against Goffin, including all three matches they’ve played this year.
Despite the outcome, Federer didn’t feel in control of their Round-of-16 game.
“I never really felt like I had the upper hand over David today,” Federer said. “I thought he took really a lot of good decisions, and he was super fast on his feet today, which I think made it really hard for me to get my freebies and winners off the baseline.”
Federer will play fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Zverev beat Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-0, 7-6 (4) in the last match of the night. The German served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but couldn’t nail down the victory until the tiebreaker.
￼ Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka says she intends to represent Japan at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
The Olympic Channel says Osaka, who plays under a Japanese flag in WTA events and in the Fed Cup, has told national broadcaster NHK that she has started proceedings to choose Japanese citizenship.
Osaka holds dual nationality with Japan and the United States. She was born to a mother from Japan and a father from Haiti.
She turns 22 on Wednesday, the age at which Japanese law obliges dual-nationality citizens to choose one.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
￼ GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference while Louisville forward Jordan Nwora is the league’s preseason player of the year.
The ACC released its preseason poll Thursday following a vote of 111 media members at the league’s media day earlier this week in Charlotte.
Duke, which received 51 first place votes and 1,564 voting points, is the preseason favorite for the fourth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons. Behind preseason freshman of the year Cole Anthony, North Carolina was picked second, followed by Louisville and reigning national champion Virginia.
Nwora and Anthony were joined on the preseason all-ACC team by Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.