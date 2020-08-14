The State Patrol is seeking witnesses or information about a hit-and-run collision that caused serious injury.
The incident happened about 5 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 224 in Skagit County, according to a State Patrol press statement released Friday.
The collision involved a 2010 or newer red or maroon Honda Civic V-Tech four-door sedan with a spoiler and tinted windows, driven by a heavy-set male in his 30s or 40s with a shaved head and close-cropped beard. The car had no license plate but a temporary tag in the rear window.
The victim’s vehicle was a maroon Jeep Wrangler, which rolled during the collision, leaving the driver with serious head injuries.
Troopers believe that the fleeing Honda was damaged on its left front side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jennifer Wilcox at jennifer.wilcox@wsp.wa.gov or 425-923-7274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.