SEATTLE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pebblebee, a Seattle based trackables company, releases next-generation GPS dog tracker, using LTE-M for power efficient and precise tracking. Pebblebee's rechargeable Found LTE uniquely enables long-lasting battery life, low cost, and high precision for keeping track of your pets.
"We are thrilled to deliver peace of mind to dog owners everywhere with our Found LTE product. With years of experience building trackers, we've developed the best-in-class GPS location tracker by combining the latest technology available in a form factor that works for any collar," Daniel Daoura, Pebblebee co-founder and CEO said. "Now that we've shipped thousands of Found LTE devices, we are very very excited to make the product available to millions of Amazon shoppers."
The Found LTE is a small, lightweight form factor and proven durable in a variety of environments with IPX7 water resistance. Based on the priorities of our early adopters, the Found LTE incorporates a variety of custom tracking modes ranging from high periodicity location updates to increased battery life. When a user is nearby, the Found LTE's integrated loud buzzer can be used as a guide to physically locate it.
About Pebblebee:
Pebblebee provides an umbrella of patented tracking solutions that aim at providing peace of mind. The Pebblebee idea first emerged in 2012 as a necessary solution to staying connected with a curious toddler's endless ability to hide things like keys and remote controls. After failed attempts at other homemade solutions, both founders, Daniel and Nick, collaborated to find a way to take back control. That meeting resulted in a vision: give people peace of mind that they're always connected to their valuables and loved ones. Pebblebee offers a multitude of tracking solutions including cloud and mobile Apps and a suite of Bluetooth, cellular and reactive tracking hardware with plans for satellite. Find out more at http://www.pebblebee.com. Or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Twitter to get the latest updates.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.