CAMP MURRAY (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence pledged the Trump administration’s full support to Washington state officials Thursday as the coronavirus death toll here continued to mount.
The state has been the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., with at least 70 confirmed infections and 11 dead. Most of those who died were residents of Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. Researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks.
“As the state of Washington, and the Seattle area in particular, deals with the coronavirus, we’re going to continue to make sure that you have the full support of every agency in the federal government,” Pence said after touring the state’s emergency response center. “We know you’re the front line.”
Pence attended a round-table meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee, members of Washington’s congressional delegation and local officials to discuss coordinating response to the outbreak.
The Republican vice president and Democratic governor sought to smooth over their political differences.
Pence heaped praise on Inslee. “We have been working with your governor and with this team in a seamless way,” the vice president said.
Inslee, in turn, sidestepped a reporter’s question about a tweet late last month in which he said he told Pence during a telephone call that joint efforts to combat the coronavirus “would be more successful if the Trump administration stuck to the science and told the truth.”
Asked how he’d now assess Trump’s response one week after he put Pence in charge of the response, Inslee sidestepped the question with Pence standing nearby. “I think we have a very good partnership with thousands of people in the federal government,” Inslee said. “We’re not going to allow some disagreements with any one individual in that government to dissuade us.”
Earlier Thursday, Pence met with 3M CEO Mike Roman and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz at the company’s global headquarters just outside Minneapolis. The company is a major manufacturer of masks used by health professionals to help stem the spread of the virus.
At 3M, Pence called on the public to refrain from buying masks unless they’re sick. “Unless you are ill, you have no need to buy a mask,” he said.
Officials in King County announced that it is buying a suburban EconoLodge motel for $4 million as a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. The deal is expected to close today and officials hope to have the first patients in within days.
The EconoLodge is a two-story, 84-room motel just off a state highway in Kent, about 20 miles south of Seattle. The rooms’ doors open to the outside, rather than to a central hallway, reducing the likelihood of contact between the patients. The individual heating-and-cooling units reduce the chance of germs spreading through a ventilation system.
Meanwhile, family members of residents of the nursing home where nine people have died from the coronavirus condemned the treatment of their loved ones Thursday at a news conference. They said the facility has been overwhelmed and the government needs to do more, demanding an audience with Inslee and Pence.
“We’ve been complaining for days about the lack of information we have received,” said Kevin Connolly, whose father-in-law lives at the nursing home. “If adequate controls cannot be put in place, we want our loved ones moved to a safe location immediately.”
The families still don’t know when their relatives will be tested for the coronavirus or what will happen to them based on the results, Connolly said. They want anyone who tests negative immediately removed from the facility.
One woman, Pat Herrick, said her mother, Elaine Herrick, lived at Life Care for seven years before she died Thursday. She had not been tested for COVID-19 despite the outbreak, and it wasn’t clear whether officials could or would have her body tested, so it remained unclear why she died, the daughter said.
Herrick said that after receiving a 3:30 a.m. call informing her of her mother’s death, she then received a call around 10 a.m. from someone else at the facility saying her mother was alive and doing well. It turned out the overwhelmed nurse who called earlier had failed to update her mother’s chart to reflect her death, Herrick said.
