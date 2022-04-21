...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Penske Truck Leasing new facility in Everett, Washington.
READING, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a brand-new facility in Everett, Washington. Located at 2140 Railway Avenue, it is the first new build by the company in the state of Washington. The new facility serves a much greater capacity within its existing market and offers competitive rates and exceptional personalized service.
"Moving to this new state-of-the-art facility will improve customer service levels and support the aggressive growth projections we expect to achieve," said Senior Vice President of the Western Region, Ed Mendoza.
The location is 15,589-square-feet and sits on 10 acres. It has three truck service bays, an automated wash bay, and a full-service fuel island.
Penske currently employs 28 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, customer service representatives, management trainees, hikers, and drivers locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Everett area and at other Penske locations across North America visit gopenske.com/careers for more information.
Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.
