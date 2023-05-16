PeopleReady logo (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady)

 By PeopleReady

Staffing giant PeopleReady once again ranks in top ten on list of 150 temporary staffing firms

TACOMA, Wash., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady is proud to announce that it has been ranked No. 8 on Forbes' annual list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms for the second consecutive year. In addition, the staffing giant was named a Best Professional Recruiting Firm for 2023 by Forbes.


