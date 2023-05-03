Pet Acoustics

Pet Acoustics

 By Pet Acoustics

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEW! Pet Tunes Pro is a multi-sensory speaker that calms dogs and cats with Pet Acoustics® science-based music, light, colors, and nature sounds. Proven through biometric studies, Pet Acoustics@ proprietary sound design relieves pet stress for wellness in veterinary, kennel and home environments.

Dogs identify hues of blue-violet and cats hues of yellow-green. Light and colors help reduce stress levels in dogs and cats. Easy Touch tap on the Pro speaker changes color for pet-specific choices.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.