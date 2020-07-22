Peter Browning
(No party preference stated)
Age: 65
Residence: 17258 Lakeview Blvd, Mount Vernon
Occupation: CEO Burlington Chamber of Commerce
Education: WSU 1972-76 in Hotel and Restaurant Management, 1982-84 BA Cultural Anthropology from Western Washington University,1985-86 Masters in Cultural Anthropology from Western Washington University
Elected offices held: Skagit Regional Health Commissioner 2016 to present
Elected offices sought: Skagit County Commissioner District #2
Community involvement:
· Skagit Rotary 1996 to present (President 2006-07),
· United Way Board (President 2004),
· Northwest Incident Command Board 2005-2014,
· United General Hospital Quality Control Team, 2012-14,
· Skagit County Substance Abuse Board 1997-2013.
Campaign website: PeterBrowning.vote
Please limit responses to each of the following to 200 words
Why are you running for office?
I am committed to working for the good of all 126,000 people in Skagit County. I look for sound solutions that serve all People. Planned growth and the creation of living wage housing is essential to healthy growth of our county. Having well-paid employees leave our community to go home to Whatcom or Snohomish and spend their paychecks there, rather than in our county, is not a good business plan. We need good housing that does not take away farmland.
We must keep farms strong and look for value-added opportunities. Small businesses are essential to our economy and our way of life. I will make sure that small businesses especially agriculture are encouraged and supported. Successful small businesses not only put their wages back into the economy, they put back their profits in as well. This is good for our county.
These are challenging times for the county budget. I have successfully owned businesses and managed county departments through difficult times. I have had to make the tough financial decisions. They were always done with good data and thoughtful consideration. What I can offer is “Sound Solutions That Serve All People”.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
A thoughtful response to growth is going to be needed for the next decade. This is not specifically about homelessness or affordable housing. These are both part of a well thought out plan to address the housing needs in Skagit County. The Vision 2060 project was a good start, but it did not address the level of growth we will see over the next decade. The Pacific Northwest is becoming one of the most desirable areas in the United States to move. Adding to this, we have the largest group ever of young people reaching the age where they want to settle down and start a family. If we do not have a well thought out plan, growth will happen to us rather than as part of a well-designed plan. A good plan will include, good family housing, living wage housing, low income housing, and transitional housing as a response to homelessness.
We have many well-paying jobs in this county. Three hospitals, 7 school districts, good manufacturing jobs. It is not good business for people to come into our community from Whatcom of Snohomish County to work and then take their pay back to the county in which they live to spend on housing, living expenses, and entertainment.
How will you address it?
One of the issues will be access to water. We will need to work with the department of Ecology which I have worked with for years, the tribes which I feel I have a good relationship with and PUD which will always be a part of any solution where many houses are concerned.
We need to work with the County Planning Department and Public Health to make sure that being expedient is essential for the builders to be able to plan their projects. May years ago, Planning brought in staff on the weekends to work until they had caught up with the backlog. After that the timeline was much more dependable. The businesses involved in the many phases of housing were appreciative. They were able to plan their projects well into the future with a more comfortable timeline.
Finally, the Commissioner must look at their county zoning to make sure it is consistent with the growth that Skagit County can expect. Rural Villages are seen as a smart answer in many parts of our country.
Why should voters choose you?
I know how to work collaboratively for the betterment of all Skagit citizens. I have successfully worked in government and in business where I was able to get people and organizations together to work for a common cause and in the best interest of both. As the cities grow, the county loses some of its clout. This is OK. It creates an opportunity to do more joint planning, look for shared opportunities for successful projects and to remember that ultimately, we should be doing what is best for the whole county including the cities.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I understand the workings of city, county, and state governmental systems. This is very important for successful collaborative projects. I have a long history of collaborative projects where all participants feel like they got what they needed out of the relationship. I have a history of owning and running successful businesses. I understand the difficulty of making a small business work when the governmental systems are not supportive.
I do not take on too much. I have lived by the motto of “do fewer things and do them well”. When you do this, funders are more likely to give you money for future projects and the community will see that well thought out projects have longevity.
Government has a history of starting and stopping projects with no visible outcomes. I do not operate in this manner. When departments bring ideas to me, I will require a clear idea of how the program will be implemented, how the outcomes are measured, and what success would look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.