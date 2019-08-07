American Red Cross: redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/pet-disaster-preparedness.html
American Veterinary Medical Association: avma.org/public/EmergencyCare/Pages/Pets-and-Disasters.aspx
Homeland Security’s Ready program: ready.gov/animals
Humane Society: humanesociety.org/resources/pet-disaster-preparedness-kit
RedRover: redrover.org/resource/pet-disaster-preparedness
US Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov/features/petsanddisasters/index.html
Camano Preparedness Group: camanopreparednessgroup.org or 360-387-9923
Two area animal shelters:
* Northwest Organization for Animal Help (NOAH), 31300 Brandstrom Road, Stanwood, or call 360-629-7055
* Camano Animal Shelter Association (CASA), 198 Can Ku Road, Camano Island or call 360-387-1902
