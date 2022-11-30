With this achievement, each PetVet365 hospital guarantees their team members will keep pets' emotional wellbeing at the forefront and prevent and alleviate any fear, anxiety, or stress pets may experience at the veterinary hospital.
DENVER, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC announced today that PetVet365 has become the first and currently only veterinary hospital network to achieve 100 percent Fear Free certification for all of its hospitals and team members.
With this achievement, each PetVet365 hospital guarantees their team members will keep pets' emotional wellbeing at the forefront and prevent and alleviate any fear, anxiety, or stress pets may experience at the veterinary hospital.
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 248,000 veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare employees and volunteers, and pet owners. By closely listening to the needs of the pet care profession, Fear Free has built a robust catalog of certification programs and courses that focus on the emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets and improving the experience of every human and pet involved. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified.
"In times when pet owners and veterinary professionals look for practices that put the emotional wellbeing of pets front and center, it is tremendously exciting to see PetVet365's enterprise-wide commitment to Fear Free," Dr. Marty Becker, founder of Fear Free, said. "Their team members, patients, clients, and hospitals will benefit from the Fear Free experience. As PetVet365 continues to grow, we will continue to partner with them to bring a Fear Free experience to more pets and families."
PetVet365 was founded in 2019 by a team of veterinarians determined to offer the highest quality of veterinary care 365 days a year and to provide veterinarians the career they always imagined. With a current count of 10 hospitals in the U.S., PetVet365 continues to grow nationally with a veterinarian-owned and -led practice model and a Fear Free team approach.
"We are thrilled to be the first and currently only Fear Free Certified hospital network," Dr. Andrea Johnson, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of PetVet365, said. "We're committed to providing a Fear Free experience because it's the best approach for the pets in our care, the families who love them, and our entire veterinary team. It's why from the start, we have carefully curated a hospital design and pet experience that we are proud of and will continue to pursue."
Professionals can learn more about Fear Free's certification programs at fearfreepets.com. Pet owners looking for a Fear Free Certified Professional or Fear Free Certified Practice for their pets can visit fearfreepets.com/directory.
PetVet365 was founded in 2019 by a team of veterinarians determined to offer the highest quality of veterinary care 365 days a year and to provide veterinarians the career they always dreamed of. PetVet365 continues to grow nationally with a veterinarian-owned and -led practice model. We take a Fear Free team approach from the time a pet leaves their home to their experience in the hospital that provides a comfortable and stress-free environment for ultimate pet health. Leveraging new and innovative medicine that extends and enhances the quality of pets' lives remains our greatest reward. For more information about PetVet365, visit petvet365.com.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, pet professionals, the animal welfare community, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
