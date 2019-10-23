Cassera Gallery in Stanwood is exhibiting several ancient artifacts, including a killer whale totem from 1880, a Nootka mask from 1840 and several etchings dated 1784 from the original “Atlas of Captain Cook’s Journey to the Pacific.”
“It’s important to understand the traditions of people here before us,” gallery owner Dave Cassera said. “But the artistic skill that so-called primitive people had to create these things with primitive tools is extraordinary.”
The Tsimshian people in northern British Columbia carved the killer whale totem from a now lichen-covered cedar tree. The dorsal fin features an ancestor and the blowhole is a carved moon with a face.
In addition, two artists will exhibit their work at Cassera Gallery.
- 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Opening reception of encaustic artist Anna Mastronardi Novak and legendary NW Coast artist Barry Herem at Cassera Gallery South, 26915 102nd Dr. NW, Suite 102/103, Stanwood.
Anna Mastronardi Novak employs encaustic, oils, colored pencil and mixed media in her work. “My work is a contemplation of the voyage we share. We are all connected in one way or another by the common thread of the human experience: joy, loneliness, humility, the yearning to understand.”
Barry Herem’s ﬁgurative and abstract work owes much to indigenous art of the Northwest Coast also known as Formline Art, which depicts stylized animal and human forms using positive and negative images in curvilinear space. He works in works in glass, metal, wood and prints. He’s a lively lecturer, writer and adventurer.
