SEATTLE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pike Street Capital, LP ("Pike Street"), a Seattle-based private equity firm, announced an investment in Apollo Optical Systems ("AOS"), a leader in the design and manufacture of precision optical components and systems. Based in the greater Rochester, NY area, well-known as an innovation hub for optics technology, AOS serves OEM customers in the industrial metrology, VR, commercial, LED lighting, medical instrument, automotive sensor and LIDAR, and defense markets.
Pike Street brings extensive operational and investment experience in the optics technology sector, and the AOS investment will serve as a foundation from which to further expand into the market. AOS was founded in 2002 by Dr. G. Michael Morris, an industry expert in diffractive and micro-optics technology in both research and commercial applications. The business builds on Dr. Morris' expertise, partnering with customers throughout the product development cycle - from design to prototyping to final manufacturing and assembly of optical components and systems.
"AOS is a great partner to launch this platform with," said Dave Dandel, Partner at Pike Street Capital. "The team is comprised of renowned pioneers and its innovative technology continues to expand into new industries and applications. This is a marketplace we know well and we believe strongly in its growth potential."
The principals at Pike Street have led, operated, and invested in previous successful investments in the optics sector, including Radiant Vision Systems and Zemax, now owned by Konica Minolta and Ansys, respectively.
"It was important for us to find a partner with demonstrated success in our field, and a shared vision for the future of the business," said Dr. Michael Morris, Founder and CEO of AOS. "We think Pike Street will be a great fit."
The team anticipates building on the AOS platform by investing in additional businesses with complementary value propositions and technical solutions.
Pike Street invests in middle-market companies with leading market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets sectors serving professional customers and B2B growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and business services.
About Apollo Optical Systems
Based in West Henrietta, NY, Apollo Optical Systems (AOS) was founded in 2002 by Dr. G. Michael Morris, a renowned industry expert in diffractive and micro-optics technology in both research and commercial applications. AOS builds on Dr. Morris' expertise, partnering with customers throughout the product development cycle - from design to prototyping to final manufacturing and assembly of optical components and systems. Morris continues to lead the business as CEO. More information is available at http://www.apollooptical.com.
About Pike Street Capital
With a combined 75+ years of investing and operating experience, Pike Street partners with management teams to build and execute a strategy for future growth. Pike Street Capital was co-founded by Paul Caragher, Dave Dandel and Ed Whatley. More information is available at http://www.pikestreetcapital.com.
