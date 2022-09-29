Members of the Working Group on Carbon Methodology for Mass Timber Construction

Green Canopy NODE and Timber Finance Initiative to Lead Working Group on Carbon Methodology for Mass Timber Construction

SEATTLE and ZURICH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timber Finance Initiative, Green Canopy NODE, South Pole and Gordian Knot Strategies are pleased to announce they have joined efforts in creating the first mass timber carbon credit methodology. They are developing a globally applicable carbon credit methodology for mass timber construction in Verra's Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) GHG crediting Program. Verra will serve as the independent standard-setter for the methodology.

