Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships by Terri Orbuch PhD

Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships by Terri Orbuch PhD

 By Wise Action

Advises Dr. Terri Orbuch (PhD) The Love Doctor®

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2022 The holidays are meant to be a time to enjoy relaxing meals with family and friends. For many, however, holiday dinners already mean stress and uncomfortable conversations, especially if one is meeting their child's partner for the first time.  Dr. Terri Orbuch, aka The Love Doctor® author of Secrets to Surviving Your Children's Love Relationships: A Guide for Parents published by Wise Action, offers parents some timely guidance.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.