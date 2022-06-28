Summer returns with free live music at several outdoor summer concert series this year, spread out over Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays from July 8 to Aug. 27.

 

Port of Anacortes

The Port of Anacortes hosts free concerts at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, 601 Seafarers’ Way. They are 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in July and Fridays in August.

• July 8: Eden

• July 13: Swing Connection

• July 15: Lauren Canyon Legacy

• July 20: The SeaNotes Big Band

• July 22: Cherry Cherry

• July 27: A’Town Big Band

• July 29: Heart by Heart

• Aug. 3: Cascadia Big Band

• Aug. 12: The Stacy Jones Band

• Aug. 19: Santa Poco

• Aug. 26: No Rules

portofanacortes.com/news/free-summer-concert-series/

 

The Heart of Anacortes

The City of Anacortes hosts a free summer concert series at 6 p.m. on Saturdays in July and August at the Heart of Anacortes, 1014 Fourth St.

• July 9: The Atlantics

• July 16: The Naughty Blokes

• July 23: The Savage Blues Band

• July 30: Broken Banjo

• Aug. 13: Randy Weeks and the Silent Treatment

• Aug. 20: Newton’s Law

• Aug. 27: The Enthusiasts

theheartofanacortes.com

Deception Pass State Park

The American Roots Concert Series is at 7 p.m. every Saturday July 2 to Aug. 27 at the Deception Pass State Park amphitheater (near West Beach at the park). 

No registration is required for this free concert series hosted in partnership with the Washington State Parks and Recreation’s Folk and Traditional Arts Program.

• July 2: Miho and Diego (Latin/Japanese fusion

• July 9: Anjali Silva & Sabor (Brazilian, Latin, West Coast jazz)

• July 16: Briar accompanied by Joe Seamons (jazz, blues, American roots)

• July 23: Picnic in the Park to celebrate Deception Pass State Park’s 100th birthday. The show, from 1-9 p.m. features performances from Cory Vincent, The Enthusiasts, Cascadia Groove, Miller Campbell and Chris Eger.

• July 30: Queens Bluegrass (North Carolina-influenced bluegrass)

• Aug. 6: Seattle Steel Pan Project (Caribbean steel pan drum ensemble)

• Aug. 13: Shifty Sailors (maritime heritage, sea chanties)

• Aug. 20: Schmid and Guest (Celtic fiddle and piano)

• Aug. 27: Mount Vernon Mariachi and Folklorico (traditional mariachi and baile folklorico)

deceptionpassfoundation.org/park-programs/american-roots/

