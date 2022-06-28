...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Plan ahead: Multiple groups to host summer concert series in Anacortes
The American Roots Concert Series is at 7 p.m. every Saturday July 2 to Aug. 27 at the Deception Pass State Park amphitheater (near West Beach at the park).
No registration is required for this free concert series hosted in partnership with the Washington State Parks and Recreation’s Folk and Traditional Arts Program.
• July 2: Miho and Diego (Latin/Japanese fusion
• July 9: Anjali Silva & Sabor (Brazilian, Latin, West Coast jazz)
• July 16: Briar accompanied by Joe Seamons (jazz, blues, American roots)
• July 23: Picnic in the Park to celebrate Deception Pass State Park’s 100th birthday. The show, from 1-9 p.m. features performances from Cory Vincent, The Enthusiasts, Cascadia Groove, Miller Campbell and Chris Eger.
• July 30: Queens Bluegrass (North Carolina-influenced bluegrass)
• Aug. 6: Seattle Steel Pan Project (Caribbean steel pan drum ensemble)
• Aug. 13: Shifty Sailors (maritime heritage, sea chanties)
• Aug. 20: Schmid and Guest (Celtic fiddle and piano)
• Aug. 27: Mount Vernon Mariachi and Folklorico (traditional mariachi and baile folklorico)
