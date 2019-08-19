Plenty of activities for kids as summer draws to a close

Outdoor movie: Thursday, Aug. 22, is the last Outdoor Movies in the Park for the summer. See “Mary Poppins Returns” on a big outdoor screen at dusk in Church Creek Park, 27116 72nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. Activities start at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, concessions available. Free.
Camp benefit: Saturday, Aug. 24,
Warm Beach Camp invites the public to a free fundraising event for the Kids 2 Camp Scholarship Fund. The fund allows all kids
to experience a week at camp, regardless
of economic hardship. The event from
9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. includes a live auction, silent auction, live music and fun activities for all ages at Warm Beach Camp, 20800 Marine Drive, Stanwood.
State Parks
Camano Island’s two state parks have fun activities every day for kids during the summer. Activities are free, but a Discover Pass is required for parking; one day, $10, or one year, $30. However, Sunday, Aug. 25, is free park use day. No vehicle pass is needed in Washington State Parks to honor National Park Service’s birthday.
CAMANO ISLAND STATE PARK: Speakers offer educational presentations on Saturdays through August at the park, 2269 Lowell Point Road, Camano Island.
- Star & Planet Gazing: Aug. 24, 8 p.m. at the boat ramp.
- Camano Island Eagles: Aug. 31, 7 p.m. at the amphitheater.
CAMA BEACH STATE PARK: Science activities are scheduled at the park, 1880 S. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. For most events, participants meet at the Cama Beach Store. Check the calendar for any last-minute changes at camabeachfoundation.org/events-calendar.html.
- Flying Contraptions: Monday, Aug. 26, 10:30 a.m. Using table wind tunnels, participants design and test different flying contraptions.
- Robot Garage: Monday, Aug. 26, 11:30 a.m. Best for kids age 7 and older.
- Big Bubbles on the Beach: Sunday, Aug. 25, at 1:30 p.m.
- Crafts: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Meet in the driveway north of the Cama Beach Store.
- Discovery Wagon: Mondays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. See a range of native animal skulls and pelts. Children of all ages discover what secrets an animal’s skull can reveal about animal behavior.
- Toy boat building: Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet south of boathouse.
- Junior Ranger Program: Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. through Aug 27.
- Walk & Explore: Wednesdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Eagles in the Forest Walk: Thursdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
- Seals and the Salish Sea: Saturdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
