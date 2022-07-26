...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illnesses.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those
without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Insurance and finance veterans Joan Woodward and Jeff Zajkowski join Plunk as Company Directors
Next generation real estate analytics companystrengthens boardwith seasoned executives from Capital Markets, Insurance, and Public Policy
BELLEVUE, Wash., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plunk—the first real-time analytics platform for residential real estate—today announced the appointment of Joan Woodward and Jeff Zajkowski as Company Directors.
"Plunk's analytics are enabling us to make significant progress toward achieving equity in housing," Woodward commented.
Joan Woodward is Executive Vice President of Public Policy for Travelers and President of The Travelers Institute, and currently serves as a member of the company's Management Committee. Woodward joined Travelers in 2008 to establish The Travelers Institute as the company's thought leadership and public policy platform.
Prior to Travelers, Woodward worked at Goldman Sachs for ten years, where she was the founding Executive Director of the company's Global Markets Institute. She also spent 12 years in Washington, D.C., serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff on the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, as Policy Director on the U.S. Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs, and as the Chief Economist for the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on the Budget. One of Woodward's major contributions toward championing consumer financial well-being was the development and introduction of the Roth IRA.
"Providing Americans with greater access to home ownership and increased financial security has been a careerlong commitment of mine," Woodward commented. "Plunk's analytics are enabling us to make significant progress toward achieving equity in housing."
Jeff Zajkowski most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Equity Capital Markets, Americas for J.P. Morgan, where he advised issuer clients on equity financing alternatives in the public, private, and derivative capital markets. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Zajkowski spent 12 years as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs where he similarly oversaw their Equity-linked capital markets transactions.
"Residential real estate is the world's largest asset class and yet has only recently captured Wall Street's full attention," Zajkowski noted. "What excites me is that Plunk's AI-powered approach delivers a new level of analytics that will fuel its adoption as a mainstream investment."
"Joan's and Jeff's experience and insights represent invaluable resources to our leadership team," said Brian Lent, Co-founder and CEO of Plunk. "Their guidance will certainly accelerate our ability to serve the insurance, lending and investment communities."
About Plunk
Plunk is an advanced analytics company revolutionizing the way homeowners, home experts, and investors value and invest in residential real estate—through the next-generation application of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and image analysis.
