The Anacortes Police Department responded to 175 calls between Friday, Feb. 4, and Thursday, Feb. 10.
These are some of them:
Friday, Feb. 4
• Officers responded to the report of a burglary that had occurred overnight at a business in the 1700 block of Commercial Avenue. An employee had entered the business the morning of Feb. 4 and noticed that items had been moved around and that a metal lockbox was missing. Employees discovered that the door had been pried open and that workspaces had been rummaged through.
• An 18-year-old Arlington woman advised that her leg was stuck in the rocks in the Skyline area. She said she had been there for over an hour and had waited to call because she was afraid she would get into trouble for ignoring the sign telling her to stay off the rocks. An officer responded and was able to get her unstuck and off the rocks.
Saturday, Feb. 5
• There was a report of a burglary at a business in the 1800 block of Commercial Avenue. A tenant contacted the building owner regarding pry marks on several of the office doors. It did not appear that anyone had gained access to the offices in the building, but at least four front doors had damage from pry attempts, and one door frame was cracked.
• A 79-year-old Anacortes man reported a vehicle prowl at Mount Erie. He parked at the top and he and his passengers exited and walked around for a while. When they returned, they found the passenger side rear window had been broken and his wife’s purse was missing. An anonymous caller later reported seeing a man throw a rock through the window of a car in the parking lot. The anonymous witness associated the man to a gray Mazda or Toyota. The officer could not find the suspect vehicle or any other victim vehicles.
• A 69-year-old Anacortes woman flagged an officer down at Washington Park and informed him that she had just witnessed a man break into a vehicle that was parked next to hers down by the boat launch area of the park. While speaking with the officer, the woman got into her car and drove around the park looking for the suspect vehicle. After she started driving around, a man approached and said his girlfriend, a 39-year-old Arlington woman, had just had her car broken into. While an officer spoke to her, the woman advised that someone was trying to use two of her cards in Burlington. An officer also contacted the driver of a car in the park at the time that the original reporting party said was similar to the one driven by the man who had broken into the car next to hers. The investigation continues.
Monday, Feb. 7
• A 60-year-old Anacortes man reported that his vehicle had been shot with a paintball gun while driving on Highway 20. He said he had been driving westbound approaching Sharpes Corner and sped up so he could get into the right lane to get to Anacortes, passing several vehicles in the process. One of the vehicles sped up and got next to him after the exit lane and shot his vehicle with a paintball gun. The man exited onto Fidalgo Bay Road and said he was able to take photos of the suspect vehicle. He provided the responding officer with the car’s registration and requested that the officer speak with the driver but said he didn’t want charges filed. The vehicle returned to a Friday Harbor woman, who said her brother had the car. The officer contacted the brother, who said he had not driven on Highway 20 that day, having come from Friday Harbor just before noon. He said he had been in classes after he ate lunch. The brother is not a suspect, and there are no further leads nor a desire to pursue the matter criminally.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• A 57-year-old Anacortes woman called to report that the vehicle of her friend, a 57-year-old Anacortes woman, had been broken into. An officer responded and observed that the rear left passenger window was broken. The woman advised that, as far as she could tell, nothing was taken from the car, but about $800 worth of damage had been done to the window. The investigation continues.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• An 82-year-old Anacortes man reported hearing a woman’s scream in the area of V Avenue. The officer responded to the area and observed an intense raccoon battle in a nearby tree. A quick internet search by the officer revealed that raccoon mating season generally runs from January to March.
• A 35-year-old Anacortes woman called to advise of a suspicious man she saw two weeks earlier staring at her child while he played in the carport of her home on 29th Street. She said she saw the man two days earlier and seemed like he was staring intently at her child in the carport again. The reporting party stated that the man was friends with the local squirrel population in Storvik Park, as they were coming up to him and he was petting them. The officer advised the woman to call back if the man comes back and she feels uncomfortable.
• A 66-year-old Anacortes man reported that the outboard motor had been taken off his sailboat in a local marina in the previous few days. The investigation continues.
• A 50-year-old Anacortes man reported that a man had pulled a firearm during a road rage incident in the area of 10th Street and Commercial Avenue. The man had claimed that the reporting party cut him off. Officers checked the area for the described vehicle but were unable to locate it.
Thursday, Feb. 10
• A 63-year-old Deer Harbor man reported that his vehicle had been broken into and that his front passenger side window had been shattered in the 1000 block of Q Avenue. An estimated $400 was done to the window, but nothing was taken from inside the vehicle.
• A 65-year-old Lopez Island man reported that he had been assaulted at a local business in the 2500 block of Commercial Avenue. He said the man at the business had been aggressive about his political views, his thoughts on mask-wearing and President Biden, as well as talking about Germany and reciting derogatory terms. The conversation upset the reporting party, and he asked the man why he would speak like a communist. The reporting party said the man became aggressive and reportedly pushed him out of the shop, throwing his coat at him. He said he didn’t want to move forward with charges but wanted to have the information documented. The man in the business denied touching the customer but did say that he “threw him out of my shop.” He also denied making any derogatory German statements.
• A 76-year-old Anacortes man advised that his car was shot by a paintball gun on Highway 20 eastbound. He said he was coming down the hill approaching the casino when he heard a gunshot before seeing a car pass him on the left. He said there was no damage but he did find some blue paint on the car.
– Anacortes Police Department
