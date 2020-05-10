HONG KONG (TNS) — Hundreds of riot police descended on protests in Hong Kong shopping centers on Sunday as hundreds of demonstrators voiced their anger with the authorities they say are abusing social distancing laws to restrict civil liberties.
In Moko mall in Mong Kok, a policeman shot pepper balls at protesters and journalists who were one floor above, after a water bottle was thrown towards a group of officers from that level.
Police arrested at least 11 people, including a 12-year-old girl, and issued fines to dozens more for violating a social distancing order prohibiting more than eight people from gathering in a public place.
Democratic lawmaker Andy Yu said that two student reporters, aged 13 and 16, were “unjustly arrested” at Harbour City shopping center in the upscale Tsim Sha Tsui district.
One of the men who was fined at Moko shopping center told local broadcaster RTHK he had simply been shopping, not protesting, when police issued the fine.
Earlier in the day, a heavy police presence thwarted a Hong Kong Independence march called for by the online protest community.
However, hundreds of people wearing masks attended what are known as “sing with you protests” in shopping centers in at least six districts.
Some protesters held black banners advocating Hong Kong’s independence while groups sang the popular protest anthem “Glory to Hong Kong.” One middle-aged man held a sign shaming the police for an incident last week in which two officers were found to have stolen 50 pounds of illegal drugs from a recent bust.
As police dispersed the singing protests, one group of demonstrators barricaded streets outside Moko mall with uprooted sidewalk fences and traffic cones. Police quickly cleared the debris.
Over the course of the day, riot police stopped and searched dozens of young people near the Tsim Sha Tsui ferry and at shopping centers where protesters were gathering. Police shoved reporters as they removed them from a protest at one shopping center.
The online protest community has accused the government of keeping social distancing laws in place to prevent protests since the city has recorded no new locally-transmitted cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks.
The protests first broke out last June over a proposed bill largely seen as a threat to Hong Kong’s autonomy from China.
