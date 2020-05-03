KENNEWICK (AP) — Authorities in Washington state are searching for two women suspected of dressing up as nurses and stealing packages that had been delivered to people’s front porches.
Police in Kennewick asked for the public’s help in solving the thefts from residences in the town in Eastern Washington, KEPR-TV reports.
Detectives do not believe the women involved are nurses, and posted photos of the suspects and a vehicle in hopes someone could identify them, according to the Kennewick Police Department.
“We do not believe they are actual nurses. ... The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property),” the department said in a social media post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.