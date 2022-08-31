USK, Wash., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponderay Industries, LLC is moving forward with plans for a restart of its papermill located in Usk, Washington and has announced it is in advanced negotiations with key industry partners. Idled since bankruptcy in 2020, the papermill has been meticulously maintained and preserved by a team of former mill employees. Irvine, California based Allrise Capital, parent company of Ponderay Industries, purchased the papermill at a bankruptcy auction in 2021. The site is also home to a Merkle Standard digital asset mining data center that shares the industrial campus with Ponderay Industries.

Ponderay Industries has begun coordinating with the Pend Oreille Public Utility District #1 to request an additional 70MW of power be supplied to the onsite substation. An additional electrical grid load study by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) will be needed to determine the timeline and cost of supplying this power, necessary for restarting mill operations. Final feasibility and timing of the papermill restart will be contingent on the outcome of this BPA study and subsequent power supply agreement.   

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.