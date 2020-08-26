The Port of Anacortes is unveiling a new community engagement project, steaming ahead on its capital improvement projects, confirming its legislative priorities and making progress on its environmental cleanup projects.
Aaron Toso and Josh Wilund have been working with the port on its community engagement plan and presented their strategy to the port commissioners Thursday.
The presentation focused on how to foster engagement during a global pandemic and the importance of engaging the community with port operations and missions. Part of this plan involves highlighting the work the port is doing to bring awareness to its mission. Toso noted the port’s “Big Four” projects as assets, as well as the jobs they create. The projects include the A-Dock renovation, Quiet Cove site cleanup, Curtis Wharf piling repairs and Pier 1 piling repairs.
The consulting duo also identified the port’s core message: “The Port of Anacortes is a driver of regional economic vitality and quality of life in the community.”
The strategies for community engagement include communicating directly with constituents to keep them informed, utilizing media relations to share stories about the port and enhancing existing community partnerships and forming more.
A main focus will be to highlight the port’s environmental action, which includes being a voluntary member of Green Marine environmental certification program and having spent $60 million in environmental cleanup projects with another $5 million planned.
“This plan is really about the port bringing the community along on your adventure,” Wilund said.
The plan includes refreshing the port’s website, creating a new website to highlight the “Big Four” projects, creating an email newsletter list and employing a digital ad campaign.
Commissioner Jon Petrich said he thought it was important to include an educational aspect in the plan explaining the history behind port districts for those who might not be aware.
“There’s a lot of good information in there that I think people who are otherwise indifferent to us or other ports would really build support,” he said.
Commissioner Ken Goodwin said he liked the idea of having a structured site for the community to engage with the port with questions or concerns, as well as a place for more information about port projects.
“I’m excited about rolling this out,” Executive Director Dan Worra said, adding that there is room for fine tuning along the way.
Brenda Treadwell, director of planning, properties and environmental, presented the commission with a status update on the port’s capital improvement projects this year and a preview of projects in 2021.
The airport is in a preconstruction phase for stormwater detention pond improvements. An obstruction survey to identify any trees that may be in the way is also upcoming as is a paving project outside the operational fence to improve the area.
Marina projects include a plan to install an additional high-speed fuel dispenser; making progress on the A-Dock demolition and replacement; looking into replacing T-Dock and adding wood shims to the dock’s piling; refreshing the marina wifi; and restoring the former National Council for Air and Stream Improvement site.
At port-owned properties, the port is in the planning phase to develop the Rockwell site, redevelop the NW Basin and survey the conditions of the Marine Supply and Hardware site. It is currently cleaning up the Quiet Cove site and improving the Barthelomew site.
Other projects include dock float repairs, electrical upgrades and the addition of moorage cleats to a pier bullrail. It is also extending the port maintenance and storage building, redeveloping the Cap Sante Marina RV Park and upgrading the Cap Sante Marina restroom.
“It’s very ambitious, and that’s impressive to see all the work that’s underway,” said Commissioner Joe Verdoes.
Treadwell’s presentation served as an update to commissioners, and planned projects for the next year will still be brought for formal approval before work begins.
The Washington Public Port Association Legislative Committee announced its fall schedule to identify legislative priorities for the coming year, giving the Port of Anacortes a chance to bring its ideas forward and raise issues with the Legislature. Ports around the state will combine ideas and select potential priorities before a Board of Trustees finalizes the selection.
“We’ve been doing a pretty good job of heading out and talking to our federal and state elected officials trying to further advance our causes and get grants and get help on accelerating permits,” Worra said. “There’s a lot of great things that come out of that, but at the end of the day, we need to have a priority list.”
Typically the port discusses priorities toward the end of the year to coincide with the annual port day visit to Olympia at the end of January, but has been advised to accelerate that timeline to ensure priorities will be heard.
“Federally what’s important to us is permit reform,” Worra said. Delays in permitting have historically delayed port projects significantly, sometimes for very routine maintenance projects, he said.
The commissioners approved continuing a professional service agreement with GeoEngineers to clean up the Dakota Creek Industries site.
There was a $3.3 million in-water contamination cleanup there in 2009. An upland cleanup is still needed, Treadwell said.
“After years of testing and some negotiations with Ecology, the remedy that appears to be rising to the top as the preferred alternative is a small amount of excavation,” she said. The authorization with GeoEngineers is an $87,000 soil sampling and design cleanup alternatives to make sure contamination is addressed.
In other port news, Moody’s Investor Service gave an Aa3 credit rating to the port’s $7.9 million limited tax general obligation and refunding bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.