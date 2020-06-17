The Port of Anacortes commissioners voted to adopt a resolution extending the port’s ability to hold remote meetings.
On March 24, Gov. Jay Inslee has issued proclamations waiving some requirements of the Open Public Meetings Act to allow for virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phase 2 of Inslee’s Safe Start plan limits group gatherings to five people, which makes in-person port meetings tricky due to the number of commissioners and staff present at the meetings being above five.
“Really, in person meetings are a Phase 3 event, in my opinion,” port Executive Director Dan Worra said.
After consulting with lawyers and staff, Worra settled on the last option as the best roadmap forward, allowing the port to address standard business items at meeting while still conducting the meetings remotely. The resolution adopted by the port spans from June 17 until a week after whenever Skagit County enters Phase 3, or earlier if determined by the commissioners, Worra said.
“This is a little closer to the new normal,” he said.
The commissioners agreed that continuing virtually until restriction are eased would be best.
“This was awkward when we first started our meetings online, but I have been noting our public participation is quite a bit greater than some of our in-person meetings,” Commissioner Bonnie Bower said.
