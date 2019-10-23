EVERETT (AP) — The Port of Everett has authorized a $33 million agreement to buy a former waterfront mill property.
The Everett Herald reports the purchase is part of a plan to clean up a contaminated stretch of industrial shoreline for redevelopment.
Port commissioners voted 3-0 Tuesday to authorize the deal that is expected to close by December.
The port has received a $17 million credit from Kimberly-Clark Corporation toward future environmental cleanup.
Port commissioners say the property could support facilities of statewide significance due to its access to deep water and a rail line.
Officials say the port has pursued the purchase since Kimberly-Clark’s pulp mill closed in 2012 with a loss of about 700 jobs.
The Dallas-based company produces personal care products including tissues, toilet paper and diapers.
