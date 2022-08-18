Prefect is a dataflow automation platform for data engineers to build, automatically run, and monitor complex pipelines at any scale.

 By Prefect

The partnership combines the Databricks Lakehouse Platform with Prefect's visibility into data workflows for greater reliability and confidence

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prefect Technologies, Inc., the company behind the open-source data workflow automation platform Prefect, today announced its partnership with Databricks, the Data and AI company, to provide data engineers, data scientists and analytics engineers the ability to automate dataflows for even the most data-intensive organizations and applications.

