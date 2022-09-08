...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest winds north of the San Juan
Islands.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT PDT
SATURDAY NIGHT FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 649, 650, 651, 654, 655, 656, AND 657...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from noon Friday to midnight PDT Saturday night. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 649 North and Central
Coastal Strip, Fire Weather Zone 650 North Coastal Lowlands,
Fire Weather Zone 651 Central Coastal Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 654 Central and South Puget Sound Lowlands, Fire Weather
Zone 655 Black Hills and Southwest Interior Lowlands, Fire
Weather Zone 656 Northeast Puget Sound Lowlands Generally
Below 1500 Feet and Fire Weather Zone 657 Southeast Puget
Sound Lowlands Generally Below 1500 Feet.
* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.
* TEMPERATURES...In the 80s to around 90.
* TIMING...Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS....A combination of moderate breezes, low relative
humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to rapid rates
of spread and down-wind spotting on existing fires. If a fire
were to begin, air quality may diminish in the surrounding
area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either imminent or occurring now. Any fires that develop will
likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Premier Building Systems' mission is to efficiently manufacture, market, and sell quality building systems and products, at a reasonable profit, while meeting or exceeding our customers’ expectations. We aim to be the building products/systems of choice. Our vision is to inspire design and construction professionals by providing products/systems that help build faster, stronger, greener!
PBS To Encompass All Building System Brands Under One Name
PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded Premier Building Systems (PBS) family of products now includes more building material systems within the PBS Organization. Under common ownership since 2018, Premier SIPS, R-Shield Insulation, R-Shield Geofoam, and Premier ICF (formerly Diamond Snap-Form) product brands now fold into Premier Building Systems. The Big Sky R-Control SIPs brand, also owned by the same family, is now being marketed under the Premier SIPS brand. There has been no sale, merger, or change in company ownership. These changes only affect the trade name and building system brands, while efficiently consolidating organizational resources to best serve customer needs.
Premier SIPS, R-Shield Insulation, R-Shield Geofoam, and Premier ICF brands now fold into Premier Building Systems.
"Under the umbrella of PBS (Premier Building Systems), each brand fits perfectly into our niche – manufacturing superior products that are faster, stronger, and far greener for architects, contractors, and developers to use in building design and construction. We remain committed to offering the industry's top echelon of sustainable building systems," said Brad Huempfner, President.
This family of brands fosters Premier Building Systems' ability to combine research and development, technical, production, and distribution resources across all brands, offering exceptionally high-performance construction and building system solutions from the foundation up.
"With all these superior building system product lines, we have remained committed to continued growth through investments in production, innovation, and sustainability. As the demand for environmentally responsible building products has grown, our wide offering of building systems has also grown to serve customers across North America," said Huempfner.
Additionally, Premier SIPS has launched a new look and new website chalked full of product and industry resources at www.premiersips.com. R-Shield Insulation & Geofoam and Premier ICF will unveil new websites in the coming months.
About Premier Building Systems: Family-owned and operated since the 1970s, Premier Building Systems (PBS) proudly manufactures high-performing, sustainable building systems from the foundation up. Committed to developing and utilizing efficient equipment and processes, PBS continually strives to provide exceptional value, service, and systems to their customers. For more information, please visit www.premierbuildingsystems.com.
