Premier Building Systems' mission is to efficiently manufacture, market, and sell quality building systems and products, at a reasonable profit, while meeting or exceeding our customers’ expectations. We aim to be the building products/systems of choice...

Premier Building Systems' mission is to efficiently manufacture, market, and sell quality building systems and products, at a reasonable profit, while meeting or exceeding our customers’ expectations. We aim to be the building products/systems of choice. Our vision is to inspire design and construction professionals by providing products/systems that help build faster, stronger, greener!

 By Premier Building Systems

PBS To Encompass All Building System Brands Under One Name

PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expanded Premier Building Systems (PBS) family of products now includes more building material systems within the PBS Organization. Under common ownership since 2018, Premier SIPS, R-Shield Insulation, R-Shield Geofoam, and Premier ICF (formerly Diamond Snap-Form) product brands now fold into Premier Building Systems. The Big Sky R-Control SIPs brand, also owned by the same family, is now being marketed under the Premier SIPS brand. There has been no sale, merger, or change in company ownership. These changes only affect the trade name and building system brands, while efficiently consolidating organizational resources to best serve customer needs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.