As of now, this week's Washington's high school state basketball tournaments will go on as scheduled, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association said in a release. Concerns amid the recent spread of coronavirus — officially COVID-19 — have caused some school districts around the state to close in the past week.
State tournaments begin on Wednesday. The Class 4A and 3A boys and girls state basketball tournaments will be at the Tacoma Dome; 2A and 1A will play at the Yakima Valley SunDome, and the 1B and 2B tournaments will be at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.
Last weekend, the WIAA moved state tournament regional round games away from Jackson High School (Mill Creek) after a Jackson student tested positive for coronavirus.
"There have been no changes to the schedule of the 2020 WIAA State Basketball Championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane," the release said. "WIAA Staff is in communication with the Washington State Department of Health and will continue to receive guidance regarding our upcoming events. The safety of participants and fans is the primary focus of our organization, and we encourage those planning to attend to follow the prevention guidelines distributed by the Center for Disease Control."
The release also said the WIAA has been working with arena staff at each of the three sites to disinfect high-touch areas with EPA approved disinfectant. Increased hand sanitizer stations will be made available throughout each site.
"The Washington State Department of Health has encouraged attendees of large events to spread out when possible as an extra preventative measure," the WIAA said.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.