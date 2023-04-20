Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

 By Prescryptive Health

Consumers can find and compare prescription drug prices nationwide at local pharmacies on myPrescryptive, Prescryptive's SMS-based digital prescription platform

REDMOND, Wash., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, announced today that more than 60,000 pharmacies nationwide are available to healthcare consumers on its web-based mobile prescription management app, myPrescryptive.


