Prescryptive logo (PRNewsfoto/Prescryptive Health)

 By Prescryptive Health, Eli Lilly and Company

The new financial model aims to provide price transparency while encouraging medication adherence.

REDMOND, Wash., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market, today announced a partnership with Eli Lilly and Company on a new and first-to-market subscription model to help lower costs for people who pay for their Lilly insulin through their employer-sponsored benefits. Through a flat, per-member, per-month subscription fee, employers can offer insulin to their employees with predictable, affordable, and transparent costs. This unique value-based program is designed to create price stability related to insulin utilization, with Lilly refunding a portion of the subscription fee if an employer's total medical spend increases over time for their employees who live with diabetes.


