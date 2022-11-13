Primasun Logo

Primasun Logo

 By Primasun, ResMed, Verily, HLTH 2022

The clinical sleep care solution aims to reduce untreated sleep disorders' impact on chronic disease and people's lives

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primasun, an end-to-end, clinically-supported solution for addressing complex sleep disorders, launched today at HLTH 2022. Formed as a joint venture between ResMed, a global leader in digital health and sleep technology, and Verily, an Alphabet precision health company, Primasun's offering combines cutting-edge healthcare technology and advanced healthcare research into one comprehensive digital health platform.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.