SEATTLE, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With a patriotic salute and special celebration, Princess Cruises today welcomed one of the few surviving Tuskegee Airmen onboard Discovery Princess in Seattle as he arrived for his celebratory cruise to Alaska, marking an early commemoration for his 100th birthday. Lieutenant Colonel James H. Harvey III, retired United States Army Air Corps and Air Force officer (USAF), shattered racial barriers in the military as a part of a group of African American pilots who served their country with legendary distinction during World War II.


