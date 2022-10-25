(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean, Spartanburg School District One

Spartanburg School District One named a finalist in the K-12 Hero Awards as a result of Promethean nomination

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has contributed to the successful implementation of technology at Spartanburg School District One in rural South Carolina since equipping classrooms with innovative interactive panels. With nearly half of the district's students coming from lower-income families with limited access to technology and devices at home, administrators determined the need to introduce students and teachers to new education technology. Within the first six months of using the ActivPanel, there is an anticipated increase in student development and learning outcomes, including testing. Additionally, Spartanburg School District One was nominated by Promethean and named a finalist in the 2022 K-12 Hero Awards, which are dedicated to recognizing the innovative contributions of K-12 education professionals.

