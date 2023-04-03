(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

New entry is designed to meet the needs of schools looking for a high-quality, more budget-friendly option that can plug in easily to their current technology ecosystem

SEATTLE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a global leader in interactive display technology, has launched the ActivPanel LX, a lower-priced panel that provides customers exceptional ease of use and flexibility, along with the quality and longevity the company is known for. With this latest offering, Promethean is well positioned to meet the needs of a growing segment of the education technology market.


