(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean

With the release of its ActivPanel LX, Promethean meets the needs of schools and districts looking for a high-quality, affordable interactive display option

SEATTLE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean has been named the global leader in interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs) for education, according to Futuresource Consulting's Q1 2023 report on the World IFPD market. The company has been the No. 1 by volume in the global K-12 education sector (excluding China) since 2018 and has held the top spot for more than five years.


