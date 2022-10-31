(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean)

 By Promethean

Featured keynote speaker, astronaut and geoscientist, Dr. Sian Proctor, and special guest speaker, Daniel Thompson from The Ron Clark Academy to share inspiring STEAM sessions

SEATTLE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Promethean, a leading global education technology company, at its STEAM Forward online conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. EST. Designed specifically for educators, virtual sessions will include STEAM best practices, hands-on STEAM applications, hybrid/remote teaching, technology integration, and more.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.