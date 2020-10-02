The second half of 2020 property taxes is due to Skagit County by Nov. 2.
Unlike earlier in the year, the county Treasurer's Office will not offer extensions to property owners who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the county.
Offering extensions this time would mean the county would be unable to distribute funding to schools, fire districts, hospitals and other taxing districts that rely on property tax revenue to operate, the release states.
Property owners can pay online, by mail or at the County Treasurer's Office.
